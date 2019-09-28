Bolbbalgan4 win #1 with 'Workaholic' on September 28th 'Show! Music Core'!

Bolbbalgan4 took #1 with their track "Workaholic" on the September 28th installment of 'Show! Music Core'!



This week marks Bolbbalgan4's 5th music show trophy with "Workaholic". Bolbbalgan4 were up against Kassy with "Story of Night Fall" and MAMAMOO Whee In's "Good Bye".



Congratulations to Bolbbalgan4! Check out the performances posted by MBC below.



