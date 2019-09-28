Sulli says HA:TFELT is not an attention-seeker.



On the September 27th episode of JTBC's 'Reply Night', HA:TFELT opened up about the controversy that happened when she shared an ex-boyfriend's text message on social media. Host Kim Sook commented, "HA:TFELT recently released a new song. With the song's release, there were a lot of malicious comments that said, 'Why would she reveal her ex-boyfriend's text messages... She's a cowardly attention-seeker.' Do you have anything to say?"



HA:TFELT simply responded, "I don't know. I think I am an attention-seeker. I'm the type who draws my music from reality. I wrote my new song 'Happy Now' after receiving my ex-boyfriend's texts... The comments were really bad though [after I posted the texts on social media.] I deleted them that day. My boyfriend hadn't contacted me in a while, so I told him we should break up. That's when he said he was sorry and sent that text."



Sulli then said, "I don't think you're an attention-seeker. You did what you could. You didn't do something to gain attention. You wanted to share your music." HA:TFELT added, "I don't like receiving attention. I do have an impulse to be honest though. There are times I'm too much sometimes."



