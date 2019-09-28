23

ONEUS reveal 'Fly with Us' album highlight medley

ONEUS have revealed their album highlight medley for 'Fly with Us'!

The group already dropped the music video teaser for their title track "Lit", which revealed a dynamic concept drawing from imagery from the Korean culture. The above preview video reveals an audio teaser of their title track "Lit", "Intro: Fly Me to the Moon", "Plastic Flower", "Blue Sky", "Level Up", and "Stand By".

ONEUS's 3rd mini album 'Fly With Us' drops on September 30 KST.

 

ani07143 pts 15 hours ago
15 hours ago

I`m curious about the mv and choreo.

joanner222,266 pts 19 hours ago
19 hours ago

I can’t wait for their comeback 🤙🏻

