News
Posted by germainej

Bolbbalgan4 snag official 'Perfect All-Kill' with 'Workaholic'

Bolbbalgan4 have snagged an official 'Perfect All-Kill' with their track "Workaholic".

"Workaholic" is a title track on Bolbbalgan4's latest album 'Two Five' alongside "25", and it's currently hit #1 on every major weekly and real-time chart excluding Mnet's real-time. The track also marks the second song of 2019 to get a 'perfect all-kill' following BTS's "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey this past April.

Congratulations to Bolbbalgan4!

