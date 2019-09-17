11

Posted by germainej

Kang Daniel talks about his solo debut song, 'Produce 101', and more for October issue of 'Cosmopolitan Korea'

Kang Daniel sat down for an interview for the October issue of 'Cosmopolitan Korea'.

The former Wanna One member made his official solo debut with "What Are You Up Tothis past July, and he said on the song, "I wanted to show a different side of myself. 'What Are You Up To' has a slow tempo, but the choreography is harder and more complicated than it looks. It's important to show the parts of me that people anticipate and like seeing, but I was more focused on presenting different sides of myself for this album."

He also said on the latest installment of the 'Produce' series 'Produce x 101', "Just like we did, it's always great to see people want a dream and work hard to achieve it. This does not only apply to trainees. I hope many people can gain hope by seeing the path I've walked and the path I'm walking right now."

On his future as an artist, Kang Daniel expressed, "I think an artist is someone who can have a positive influence in addition to giving people some joy. In some way, the word holds my hope to become a person like that." As for what kind of descriptor he'd like in front of his name, he said, "What more do I need? Danity is more than enough," referring to his official fan club name.

Check out Kang Daniel's photos for 'Cosmopolitan Korea' below!
 

Junecomel
45 minutes ago

Kang Daniel who love his fans and worked hard to achieve his dreams. Always good with words and a very wise young man.

efem20
26 minutes ago

From the April '19 Elle pictorial to this, he's shown that even items originally created for women can be transformed to look good on men too. The Givenchy Beauty makeup looks so good on him and now I want to buy some of their lipstick (that price though 😨)


So proud of him for landing on the cover of 3 magazines within 2 months, and he also has a spread in Elle next month too!

