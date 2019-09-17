ONEUS reveal sexy individual teaser images for 'The Way to Get to Moon'

ONEUS have revealed sexy individual teaser images for 'The Way to Get to Moon'.
After their dramatic spoiler teaser for their 3rd mini album, ONEUS have released another look in shadowy 'Fly with Us' individual teasers. Fans can expect their album jacket image on September 19 and the album release after September 28 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on ONEUS!
