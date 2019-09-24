ATEEZ's Hongjoong & Seonghwa mask up in their individual 'All To Action' teaser images

ATEEZ's hyung-line members Hongjoong and Seonghwa are officially first up in the group's latest set of individual teaser photos!

Expected to make a comeback this October 8 at 6 PM KST with their 1st full album 'Treasure EP.FIN: All To Action', ATEEZ will be releasing individual member teaser images throughout this week, followed by more mysterious teaser content as well as MV teasers, etc the week after. In their individual teaser photos, Hongjoong and Seonghwa entice fans with a mystical aura, masked in twinkling face veils and lit up under golden lights.

What concept do you think ATEEZ will be going for this comeback?