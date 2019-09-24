Kang Daniel announces 'Color On Me' fan meeting tour stop in Seoul

Kang Daniel is finally bringing his 'Color On Me' solo fan meeting tour to Seoul, for two days from November 23-24 at the Ilsan KINTEX in Seoul!



This will mark Kang Daniel's first domestic fan meeting since his solo debut earlier this year, and he plans on spending quality time with his fans, DANITYs, with content such as performances, Q&A, and more.

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel will be carrying on his 'Color On Me' fan meeting tour in Manila this October 19, after successfully wrapping up stops in Bangkok, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, etc.

