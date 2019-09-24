18

8

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Kang Daniel announces 'Color On Me' fan meeting tour stop in Seoul

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel is finally bringing his 'Color On Me' solo fan meeting tour to Seoul, for two days from November 23-24 at the Ilsan KINTEX in Seoul!

This will mark Kang Daniel's first domestic fan meeting since his solo debut earlier this year, and he plans on spending quality time with his fans, DANITYs, with content such as performances, Q&A, and more. 

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel will be carrying on his 'Color On Me' fan meeting tour in Manila this October 19, after successfully wrapping up stops in Bangkok, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, etc. 

  1. Kang Daniel
7 1,256 Share 69% Upvoted

8

honeyapple23 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Finally, congrats K-Danity!! Hopefully it will be sold out and successful!!

Share

7

efem332 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

It's about time! Korean Danity have been waiting for so long for this and finally he's been able to book a venue. Good luck to everyone ticketing, it's gonna be a bloodbath!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Funny K-Pop gifs to brighten your day
6 hours ago   1   6,832
LABOUM
[MV & Album Review] LABOUM – 'Two Of Us'
7 hours ago   1   652

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND