VIXX's Hyuk lends his sweet voice for his ongoing drama 'The Great Show' OST Part. 3, 'You, Me, and Dream'

VIXX's Hyuk is taking big leaps this year as not only a rookie actor, but as a solo artist!

On September 25, Hyuk released his first ever solo OST track "You, Me, and Dream" for his ongoing tvN drama 'The Great Show', including a sweet OST MV recapping the storyline between Hyuk's character Choi Jung Woo and his young girlfriend Han Da Jung (played by Noh Jung Eui).

In the drama, Hyuk plays the role of a young and passionate idol trainee, the troublemaking, "daughter's boyfriend" character who causes major issues for male lead Song Seung Hun. Appropriately, Hyuk was able to return to his real life role as singer Hyuk for OST Part. 3 of 'The Great Show', portraying the inner thoughts and emotions of his character perfectly through his gentle vocals. Check out Hyuk's OST MV for "You, Me, and Dream", above!

