Amber signs with Steel Wool Entertainment + preparing her first solo album

﻿ ﻿ Azusa Takano

Amber has signed with Steel Wool Entertainment exclusively for worldwide label and management as she readies her first solo album release.



The solo star recently left SM Entertainment and has now expanded her US promotion with Steel Wool by signing a deal that expands Amber’s partnership with Steel Wool’s Kevin Morrow and John Kim, who began co-managing her career in the US in 2018. Their first year working together proved pivotal in taking her global popularity to the next level as a solo artist and influencer.

“I’m excited for what’s to come,” said Amber Liu. “I can’t wait to see what the future has for our team.”



“This is a lifetime opportunity to work with an artist of her caliber,” remarked co-managers Kevin Morrow (CEO of Steel Wool) and John Kim. “We look forward to working with Amber to chart out the next phase of her solo career and give her a platform where she can create freely.”

It seems like Amber will be taking part in many promotional and US activities focused in the US. We look forward to seeing her career grow!

