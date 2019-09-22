2

Akdong Musician releases two aesthetic 'mood teasers' for 'Sailing'

Akdong Musician is continuing to teaser for 'Sailing'.

Akdong Musician will be going for a change in image in their upcoming 3rd full album, 'Sailing'. Both of the siblings have now turned into adults, and with Chanhyuk having recently completed his mandatory military service, the duo may be adopting themes of maturity and adulthood in their new album.


The two mood teasers offer a quiet, serene aesthetic. The first one shows a drop of blue paint dispersing in water, while the second shows a quiet desk with a lot of books.

Stay tuned for 'Sailing', set for release on September 25 at 6 PM KST and check out their two mood teasers below.

pinkstrawberi56 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

LETS GO!!!!! MY BODY IS READY!

