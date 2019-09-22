19

Posted by jennywill

Super Junior takes charisma to another level for 'Time_Slip' teaser images

Super Junior has released their teaser image for their upcoming 9th album.

The boys will be coming back on October 14th with their 9th album 'Time_Slip' and title song "SUPER Clap". They've just now dropped teaser images for the group, where all nine members look incredibly charismatic against the vintage backdrop.

"SUPER Clap" is a song with a message of chasing away all worries and stress by clapping, and emphasize's Super Junior's trademark wit and humor in the lyrics.

Are you excited for Super Junior?

turtle125157 pts
1 hour ago

I'm lovin the concept! Clap away all those negativity 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Can't wait for my kings to comeback on 14th October 💙💙💙💙 p.s and also, kyuhyun with pink hair? 😂💙


p.p.s. and yesung with the no shirt look? Y'all wrecking my wookie bias
allmyheart_sj26 pts
48 minutes ago

OMG!!! Loving the style and the concept for this comeback!! And they are so handsome!!! Suju Fighting!!! o/

