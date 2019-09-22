1

0

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

ONEUS get charismatic for Xion and Leedo's individual teaser images for comeback

AKP STAFF

ONEUS has dropped teaser images for 'Fly With Us'.

The boys are coming back soon with their 3rd mini-album 'Fly With Us'. Xion and Leedo are up first for their individual teaser images. Xion has dyed his hair a dark red, and Leedo is adding to the mood with his traditional instrument. 

The boys will be coming back with 'Fly With Us' on October 30th, which will be the final chapter of the trilogy that they started with debut mini-album 'Light Us' and continue with 2nd mini-album 'Raise Us'.



  1. ONEUS
0 255 Share 100% Upvoted
KARD
KARD brings on the power for 'Dumb Litty'
24 hours ago   34   15,421
ITZY
ITZY's 'ICY' is hot with 90 million views
2 hours ago   1   721
EXO
EXO's Overdose hits 200 million views
4 hours ago   0   1,080
ITZY
ITZY's 'ICY' is hot with 90 million views
2 hours ago   1   721

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND