ONEUS get charismatic for Xion and Leedo's individual teaser images for comeback

ONEUS has dropped teaser images for 'Fly With Us'.

The boys are coming back soon with their 3rd mini-album 'Fly With Us'. Xion and Leedo are up first for their individual teaser images. Xion has dyed his hair a dark red, and Leedo is adding to the mood with his traditional instrument.

The boys will be coming back with 'Fly With Us' on October 30th, which will be the final chapter of the trilogy that they started with debut mini-album 'Light Us' and continue with 2nd mini-album 'Raise Us'.





