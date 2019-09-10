Ailee signs with Rocket3ENT after leaving YMC Entertainment

View this post on Instagram

새롭게 시작하는 마음으로 새둥지에서 여러분들과 함께 하나가되어 열심히 활동 하겠습니다! Rocket3 Ent 의 의미 처럼 다양한 예술, 아티스트 그리고 함께 하고자하는 여러분들과 함께 앞으로 로켓 처럼 솟아오르는 글로벌한 활동을 멋지게 펼쳐나갈수있는 여러분의 자랑스러운 에일리가 되도록 노력하겠습니다! 앞으로 로켓쓰리의 다양한 플렛폼도 많은 관심 부탁드립니다!! (벌써 부터 많은 관심에 일일 데이터 전송량을 초과해서 사이트 뿌셔졌지만.. ㅋㅋㅋ) I wish to start fresh with an open mind and soul with my new home ‘Rocket3ENT’! Like the meaning of Rocket3, I will try my best and work my hardest to expand and rise like a rocket globally and to make you all proud through our arts, artists and you the people who are willing to take this next step in the exciting new Chapter of my life!! Please keep interest in Rocket3’s many different platforms in the future as well! (Even though the official website already crashed due to exceeding traffic!! 😱) 📢ROCKET3 ENT OFFICIAL SNS 📌Official Website http://rocket3-ent.com/ 📌Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rocket3ent_official/ 📌Twitter https://twitter.com/rocket3official 📌Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Rocket3ent_official-3200562926636556 📌Post https://post.naver.com/rocket3ent_