Fans believe Ailee's label is preventing her from music show promotions, with her contract coming to an end soon

Ailee's fans are growing concerned as rumors that YMC Entertainment is preventing the solo artist from any broadcast promotions continue to garner more and more attention on online communities.

Back on July 2, Ailee returned for the first time in approximately 2 years and 8 months with her 2nd full album, 'ButterFLY'. However, after holding her comeback showcase on the day of her album release, Ailee has yet to appear on any music programs to promote her comeback title track, "Room Shaker".

Fans of Ailee, also known as Aileeans, have gathered information floating around on various online communities, and believe that a high ranking figure affiliated with Ailee's label YMC Entertainment is preventing her from successful promotions. The primary reason for this, fans believe, is that once Ailee completes promotions for 'ButterFLY', her contract with YMC will come to an end.

According to fans, the day before her comeback, Ailee herself revealed during a 'V Live' broadcast that she will not be able to carry out any music show promotions for her title track "Room Shaker". She did not name any specific reasons for the unfortunate news.

A few days later, two well-known, active fans of Ailee's fanclub spoke up via their SNS or online community accounts. One stated,"There was a broadcast schedule planned before the comeback, but then it was abruptly cancelled, and there was a reason...". Another posted, "I heard from a [KBS] writer that because the company is preventing it, [she] can't go on music shows or 'Immortal Song' or 'Sketchbook' or anything. Do you know how many times I've seen her manager being ignored by the PDs."

On July 6, Ailee did appear as a guest on KBS2's 'Hello Counselor'. However, according to fans who showed up to see Ailee back when she attended the recording, which took place before her comeback, the singer was spotted with an uncomfortable expression. It's rumored that Ailee's 'Hello Counselor' guest appearance was confirmed before the "prevention", and so the recording took place under an "uninviting" atmosphere.



The singer is also slated to appear for an interview on SBS's 'One Night of Entertainment', the recording for which also took place some time before her comeback.

Meanwhile, YMC Entertainment is well-known as the former management company for project groups IOI and Wanna One. Fans believe that a former executive of the company, known as 'Jo', holds a lot of power in the entertainment industry, and is the key figure behind this recent turn of events.

Fans are also growing concerned about some Korean media articles, which seem to be targeting Ailee's comeback in a negative light, reading, "Despite the strong presence of female solo artists on the music charts, Ailee's scores remain poor... Not living up to the title of 'Chart queen'."

Finally, additional fan accounts online claim that Ailee was seen shedding tears while being comforted by 'Hello Counselor' MC Lee Young Ja, after finishing her recording.

Netizens commented after seeing the post becoming widespread, "I've been wondering why I haven't seen her on TV, I had no idea TT", "This is so evil", "Heol... If this is true she must be feeling so horrible", "Please move to a better company soon TT", "How can they play so dirty", "This is so sad... she is so talented and her songs are so good", "I didn't even know she made a comeback", and more.