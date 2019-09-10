15

16

Teaser
Posted by germainej

'Produce X 101' trainee group TEEN TEEN drop member teaser videos for 'It's on You'

AKP STAFF

'Produce X 101' trainee group TEEN TEEN have dropped member teaser videos for "It's on You".

Maroo Entertainment's upcoming trio includes members Lee Jin Woo, Lee Tae Seung, and Lee Woo Jin, and their debut mini album is 'Very, On Top'. "It's on You" is the title track, and it has a bubbly, futuristic melody. 

TEEN TEEN will be releasing their 1st mini album on September 18 at 6 PM KST.

2

nnani1,839 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

I hope the trolls in the comments get their karma :).

0

nnani1,839 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

Can we bring the likes up? The fact there are 15 dislikes is pissing me off :)) they don't deserve this, they deserve better.

