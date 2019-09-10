'Produce X 101' trainee group TEEN TEEN drop member teaser videos for 'It's on You'

'Produce X 101' trainee group TEEN TEEN have dropped member teaser videos for "It's on You".



Maroo Entertainment's upcoming trio includes members Lee Jin Woo, Lee Tae Seung, and Lee Woo Jin, and their debut mini album is 'Very, On Top'. "It's on You" is the title track, and it has a bubbly, futuristic melody.



TEEN TEEN will be releasing their 1st mini album on September 18 at 6 PM KST.

