Posted 4 minutes ago

NCT's Taeyong & Jaehyun to guest on AR variety show 'We Play'

NCT's Taeyong and Jaehyun are set to guest on AR variety show 'We Play'.

On September 10, skyDrama revealed the below teaser poster of 'We Play' featuring cast members Kang Ho DongLee Soo GeunHaHaDinDinJung Hyuk, and Ha Sung Woon. The augmented reality (AR) variety show will follow the story of a talented choir that finds themselves in a game world when they accidentally eat a mystic egg.

According to reports, Taeyong and Jaehyun have filmed for the show, but the broadcast date has yet to be decided.

'We Play' is likely to premiere in late September. Stay tuned for updates!

