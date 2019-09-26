Actress Goo Hye Sun reveals she's releasing a song

Actress Goo Hye Sun revealed she's releasing a new song.



On September 26, Goo Hye Sun posted the photos on Instagram below, and she added a surprising message that said, "A new song that I worked on will be released tomorrow at noon. Please look forward to it."



Goo Hye Sun is known as an actress, but she's made a name for herself as an artist, writer, and director. What's less known is that she previously released a number of digital singles, albums, and releases for soundtracks.



In other news, Goo Hye Sun is currently in a public divorce battle with Ahn Jae Hyun.

