4

13

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actress Goo Hye Sun reveals she's releasing a song

AKP STAFF

Actress Goo Hye Sun revealed she's releasing a new song.

On September 26, Goo Hye Sun posted the photos on Instagram below, and she added a surprising message that said, "A new song that I worked on will be released tomorrow at noon. Please look forward to it."

Goo Hye Sun is known as an actress, but she's made a name for herself as an artist, writer, and director. What's less known is that she previously released a number of digital singles, albums, and releases for soundtracks.

In other news, Goo Hye Sun is currently in a public divorce battle with Ahn Jae Hyun 

  1. Goo Hye Sun
6 2,147 Share 24% Upvoted

7

yeahkpop16966 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

I thought she retired from the entertainment industry?

Share

4

Alllovehere1,084 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Didn’t she leave 💀👄

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK, BTS, EXO, GOT7, Red Velvet, Seventeen, TVXQ, TWICE, Wanna One
K-Pop groups that generate the most revenue
15 hours ago   33   82,715

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND