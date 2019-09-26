BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lisa, and Jennie met up with Shawn Mendes backstage at his concert in Seoul.
On September 26, Shawn Mendes shared the below photo with the BLACKPINK members along with the message, "<3 @blackpinkofficial." Jisoo, Lisa, and Jennie were all spotted in the audience at the Seoul concert for 'Shawn Mendes: The Tour' on September 25.
Rose was unable to attend with her fellow BLACKPINK members due to the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week on September 24.
Take a look at their photo and a clip of the BLACKPINK members at the concert below!
31
17
Posted by1 hour ago
BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lisa & Jennie meet Shawn Mendes backstage at Seoul concert
BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lisa, and Jennie met up with Shawn Mendes backstage at his concert in Seoul.
6 5,070 Share 65% Upvoted
Log in to comment