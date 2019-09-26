31

17

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lisa & Jennie meet Shawn Mendes backstage at Seoul concert

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lisa, and Jennie met up with Shawn Mendes backstage at his concert in Seoul.

On September 26, Shawn Mendes shared the below photo with the BLACKPINK members along with the message, "<3 @blackpinkofficial." Jisoo, Lisa, and Jennie were all spotted in the audience at the Seoul concert for 'Shawn Mendes: The Tour' on September 25.

Rose was unable to attend with her fellow BLACKPINK members due to the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week on September 24.

Take a look at their photo and a clip of the BLACKPINK members at the concert below!

🖤 @blackpinkofficial

﻿﻿
jin_sungmin564 pts 9 minutes ago 1
9 minutes ago

Wish Rosie had been there :(

KALINKO-123 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Shawn Mendes is number 1

If they have a common project it will be great

