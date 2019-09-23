3

Akdong Musician release haunting album sampler for 'Sailing'

Here's your chance to listen and be amazed with Akdong Musician's latest album sampler, just 2 days ahead of their full comeback. 

In the album sampler for Akdong Musician's upcoming full album 'Sailing', the duo bring out a medley of haunting and emotional sounds to exemplify their growth as artists and individuals. The album contains a total of 10 tracks including the title track "Sailing", "A Fish in Water", "Moon", "Freedom", "Whale", and more. 

Stay tuned for Akdong Musician's 'Sailing', set to drop on September 25 at 6 PM KST!

