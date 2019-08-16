K-TIGERS ZERO is ready to break through into the Korean Wave with their debut world tour

Co-ed martial arts performance group K-TIGERS ZERO is going on their world tour this October!

K-TIGERS ZERO is a 12 member co-ed martial arts performance group featuring 7 males (Ha Seong Jin, Lee Kang min, Byun Hyun Min, Kang Gun Woo, Na Tae Joo, Oh Hyung kyun, Jang Jun Hee) and 5 females (Kim Tae Mi, Chung Yun Ji, Park Yi Seul, Kim Yu Jin, Cho Min Ji) who want to promote Kpop and Taekwondo to the world. Members Kim Tae Mi and Na Tae Joo have already by starring in popular dramas and movies while member Byun Hyun Min participated in Mnet’s survival show 'Produce 101'. The group will be kicking off their tour in America by hitting major cities such as Los Angeles, Dallas, and Vancouver.

The group has a substantial following on their Youtube channel where they release different content and even have their own reality show called 'Zero Life'.

More updates regarding the tour will be released through various social networks so make sure to check out the links below.

Official Website: http://www.coreators.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Corea...

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Core...

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Coreat...