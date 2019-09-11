Actor Lee Kwang Soo shuts down claims on 'Cultwo Show'

Actor Lee Kwang Soo shut down claims from listeners on 'Cultwo Show'.



On the September 11th broadcast of SBS Power FM's 'Cultwo Show', Lee Kwang Soo and his 'Tazza: One-Eyed Jacks' co-stars Park Jung MIn and Choi Yoo Hwa featured as guests. One listener called in to the radio show and claimed, "I saw Lee Kwang Soo at the Incheon International Airport. He was filming with Yoo Jae Suk and Ji Suk Jin. He was tall and good-looking, so I told him so. He then said, 'Is this the first time you've seen a celebrity? I'm usually good-looking,' and then he took a photo with me." Lee Kwang Soo replied, "I've never said anything like that in my whole life. I feel falsely accused."



Another listener called in to say, "I saw Lee Kwang Soo attending mass at Myeongdong Catholic Cathedral. I told him he was good-looking, and he said, 'Is this the first time you've seen a good-looking person attend mass?'" The actor once again denied the second listener's claim, explaining, "I'm a protestant. I've never gone to a Catholic mass before."



A third listener also claimed, "I saw Lee Kwang Soo at the temple doing 108 bows. I told him he was good-looking, and he responded, 'Is this the first time you've seen a good-looking person doing 108 bows?'" Lee Kwang Soo again responded, "I've never done 108 bows in my life. I'm a strict protestant Christian. Why would I do 108 bows? I feel like one person is sending these comments, so I'm warning you. Stop it."



However, listener comments with the same claims about Lee Kwang Soo didn't stop coming in.

