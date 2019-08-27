Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

YG Entertainment responds to reactions about trainees leaving + netizens say trainees should leave 'the pharmacy' before it's too late

AKP STAFF

2019 definitely hasn't been kind to YG Entertainment.

The label has officially addressed rumors regarding their trainees leaving the label en masse to seek opportunities at other labels. These trainees include those who participated in 'YG Treasure Box' and 'Produce X 101', some of which have been reported to sign with other labels already. 

When asked about this in a phone interview with MyDaily, YG Entertainment stated that "employees are working as usual" and that "schedules are going ahead as planned."

Netizens have been commenting on this issue, urging trainees to leave saying

"If you want to debut, go to another label. How many people have disappeared after debuting at the pharmacy..."

"Even if you stay and debut, this will haunt you. Leave while you can."

"If I was a parent, I wouldn't let my child debut at a company like that."

What do you think?

walkertexasrange1,296 pts 19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

what a weak response from YG...place is on fire. Employees are probably unsure of the future of the company. Probably work culture there is depressing and disheartening

Bee_honest1 pt 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

As a pharmacist myself, I'm hurt hahaha

