Yeo Jin Goo, IU, Cha Eun Woo, & more top drama actors' brand value rankings in August

From May 28 through August 29, 2019, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of approximately 100 TV drama actors and actresses' based on participation, media activity, communication, etc.

Among various TV drama actors and actresses currently appearing in weekly and weekend series, actor Yeo Jin Goo and actress IU of the tvN drama 'Hotel Del Luna' ranked 1st and 2nd place respectively with a total of 5,978,995 points and 4,730,925 points. Idol actor Cha Eun Woo of MBC's 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' came in 3rd place with 4,541,055 points, and another idol-turned-actor Ong Seong Wu came in 4th place with 4,307,860 points from his work in 'At Eighteen'.





From 5th through 10th place are, in order: Lim Ji Yeon, Ji Sung, Jung Kyung Ho, Lee Ji Hoon, Lee Seol, Kang Hana. Check out the full rankings below.