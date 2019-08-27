Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

A Pink's Hayoung reveals the advice Eunji gave her for solo debut

AKP STAFF

A Pink's Hayoung revealed the advice Eunji gave her for her solo debut.


On the August 27th episode of 'Idol Room', A Pink's ChorongNamjoo, and Eunji appeared to cheer on Hayoung's solo debut promotions with "Don't Make Me Laugh". Jung Hyung Don asked what kind of advice the A Pink members gave her, and Hayoung replied, "Eunji gave me a lot of financial advice."

She continued, "She said, 'Don't take too much staff around. It costs a lot of money,'" making everyone laugh. Hayoung also revealed Chorong came to her music video shoot with snacks, and Namjoo was the one who cheered her on silently from afar, which somewhat disappointed her.

What did you think of Hayoung's solo debut?

  1. A Pink
  2. Eunji
  3. Hayoung
  4. IDOL-ROOM
0 1,185 Share 80% Upvoted
Sunmi
Sunmi creates a blonde army in 'LALALAY' MV
4 hours ago   9   6,143
Ahn Jae Hyun, Goo Hye Sun
Goo Hye Sun donates $16,500 to pets in need
6 hours ago   31   12,920
X1
'Produce x 101's X1 'FLASH' in with debut MV!
4 hours ago   14   10,211
Baek Ji Young, Lee Suk Hoon, Song Yoo Bin, Sunmi
Sunmi to feature as guest on 'Radio Star'
8 minutes ago   0   167
Sunmi
Sunmi creates a blonde army in 'LALALAY' MV
4 hours ago   9   6,143
BLK, MYTEEN, UP10TION, Lee Jin Hyuk, VICTON, Byungchan, X1
11 'Produce X 101' Trainees that deserve to debut
15 hours ago   18   27,848
Seventeen
Seventeen appear on FBE Youtube channel
21 hours ago   3   1,818
Ahn Jae Hyun, Goo Hye Sun
Goo Hye Sun donates $16,500 to pets in need
6 hours ago   31   12,920
X1
'Produce x 101's X1 'FLASH' in with debut MV!
4 hours ago   14   10,211

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND