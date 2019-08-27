A Pink's Hayoung reveals the advice Eunji gave her for solo debut

A Pink's Hayoung revealed the advice Eunji gave her for her solo debut.



On the August 27th episode of 'Idol Room', A Pink's Chorong, Namjoo, and Eunji appeared to cheer on Hayoung's solo debut promotions with "Don't Make Me Laugh". Jung Hyung Don asked what kind of advice the A Pink members gave her, and Hayoung replied, "Eunji gave me a lot of financial advice."



She continued, "She said, 'Don't take too much staff around. It costs a lot of money,'" making everyone laugh. Hayoung also revealed Chorong came to her music video shoot with snacks, and Namjoo was the one who cheered her on silently from afar, which somewhat disappointed her.



What did you think of Hayoung's solo debut?