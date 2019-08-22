X1's debut is clouded by advertising and sponsorship difficulties due to vote manipulation controversy

'Produce X 101' project group X1 faces difficulties in promoting due to the ongoing voting manipulation controversy. Many sponsorships and brand representation opportunities for the group have been halted due to the controversy, which has now reached the courts. As of August 21, sponsorship and CF promotions for the X1 members have been suspended until the controversy is fully resolved.

Because of the show's top-quality brand and projected success, 'Produce X 101' offsets the show's production costs by meeting with advertisers beforehand to chart the plan for the group's promotions. Although no contracts are signed, the advertisers and the show maintain a relationship that allows unknown trainees to have showcases and larger-scale opportunities at debut.

Although X1 is still proceeding with their debut, they face a disadvantage over previous 'Produce' teams as they have not yet released CFs or pictorials. Allegations of vote-rigging have also been raised for 'Produce 48' and 'Idol School' as well, and it seems like many companies are cautious about their relationship with X1 given the current situation.