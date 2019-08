Weki Meki is here to give you some good summer vibes before the season ends, and their latest MV for recent title track "Tika-Taka" is pure fun.

The members show off their visuals as they lounge next to the pool, have water gun fights, and party under pink lights. The song is bubbly, catchy, and bound to raise your spirits if you have the end of summer blues.

Check out the MV above. What do you think of the group's comeback MV?