Insiders claim discussions for 'Produce X 101' project group BY9 fell through a while ago

According to reports on August 14, the fan-wanted project group BY9, made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants, will most likely not happen.

Despite fans and their active support toward the formation of BY9, industry insiders claim that discussions for such a project group barely even came up before the various companies began planning out their trainees' future activities. Previously, rumors excited fans as they alleged that trainee Kim Min Kyu's label Jellyfish Entertainment would be in charge of BY9's promotions. However, sources emphasized on August 14 that after returning to their respective labels, the former top 20 contestants began laying out other promotion plans without considering project group promotions as a factor.

Project group BY9 was imagined as a 9-member group formed from those out of the top 20 'Produce X 101' contestants who did not make it into X1 - including Lee Jin Hyuk, Goo Jung Mo, Geum Dong Hyun, Song Yoo Bin, Hwang Yun Sung, Kim Min Kyu, Lee Se Jin, Ham Won Jin, and Tony.

