D-1 until WINNER member Kim Jin Woo's solo debut!

The WINNER member's D-1 teaser posters below are divided into a 'Bold' version and a 'Soft' version, as the single album 'Jinu's Heyday' is set for release physically in these 2 versions this August 19. Digitally, 'Jinu's Heyday' will be out on August 14 at 6 PM KST.

Look out for Kim Jin Woo's solo debut with 'Jinu's Heyday' and title track "Call Anytime" feat. Song Min Ho, in just one more day!