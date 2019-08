It looks like the ladies of LABOUM will be making their first comeback of this year!

Before kicking off their official comeback teasers, LABOUM have revealed a spoiler image from what seems to be their MV filming set, lit up with a bright, neon pink light. This will mark the group's first comeback in approximately 8 months, since the release of 'I'm Yours' last December.

Stay tuned for LABOUM's comeback, this September!