Weki Meki have released teaser images for their upcoming album 'WEEK END LOL'.
In their latest teasers, Weki Meki hold their own party after having fun in the sun. 'WEEK END LOL' is the repackage of the girl group's second single album.
'WEEK END LOL' is set for online release on August 8 and offline release on August 14.
Weki Meki throw a party in 'WEEK END LOL' teaser images
