Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Weki Meki throw a party in 'WEEK END LOL' teaser images

Weki Meki have released teaser images for their upcoming album 'WEEK END LOL'.

In their latest teasers, Weki Meki hold their own party after having fun in the sun. 'WEEK END LOL' is the repackage of the girl group's second single album.

'WEEK END LOL' is set for online release on August 8 and offline release on August 14.

  1. Weki Meki
  2. WEEK END LOL
Hermand1,052 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

All of them are beautiful but that teaser image of Lucy together with Doyeon really catch my eyes. They are gorgeous.

Gold_Chilli244 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

It would be cool to party with Weki Meki 😀 all in good taste though. 😁

