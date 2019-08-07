Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Rocket Punch draw in treats in 'Bim Bam Bum' MV

Rocket Punch have dropped their music video for "Bim Bam Bum"!

In the MV, the Rocket Punch members take their own party out on the streets and eventually draw in a load of sweet treats like makeup. "Bim Bam Bum" is the title track of the girl group's debut mini album 'Pink Punk', and it's about starting up a new romance.

Watch Rocket Punch's "Bim Bam Bum" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Rocket Punch
  2. BIM BAM BUM
airboy106 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Not bad, but a bit boring. I had thought it would have a bit more "punch" and attitude, but the concept was more like any avarage kpop song. But the girls look nice and hopefully they can better songs later.

Hermand1,052 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Nice song. Good debut from Rocket Punch. Wish them all the best.

