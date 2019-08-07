Rocket Punch draw in treats in 'Bim Bam Bum' MV

Rocket Punch have dropped their music video for "Bim Bam Bum"!
In the MV, the Rocket Punch members take their own party out on the streets and eventually draw in a load of sweet treats like makeup. "Bim Bam Bum" is the title track of the girl group's debut mini album 'Pink Punk', and it's about starting up a new romance.
Watch Rocket Punch's "Bim Bam Bum" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
