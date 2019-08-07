Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) reveal 'Dimension' teaser images in red

VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) have revealed teaser images for 'Dimension'.

In his latest teasers, VIINI wears a striking red suit with a white t-shirt. As previously reported, Kwon Hyun Bin debuted as a model under YGK Plus and made his name known as a contestant on Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 2. Kwon Hyun Bin has been practicing and receiving training after the end of his promotions with JBJ.

VIINI's solo debut album 'Dimension' will be released through YGX on August 19. Stay tuned for updates!

zimzalabop22 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

im really excited! he is so handsome and talented!!

