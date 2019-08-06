Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej 2 days ago

VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) relaxes in neutral in 'Dimension' teaser images

VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) has revealed more teaser images for his solo debut release 'Dimension'.

In his latest teasers, VIINI relaxes in neutral with a camel top and jeans. As previously reported, Kwon Hyun Bin debuted as a model under YGK Plus and made his name known as a contestant on Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 2. Kwon Hyun Bin has been practicing and receiving training after the end of his promotions with JBJ.

'Dimension' will be released through YGX on August 19.

thealigirl81,248 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

i like these pictures better than the first set

HaRin_Park93 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

he looks like Jang Ki Yong in this pictures

hmm maybe it's just my own feeling but i admire them both

I hope he do well in this debut

been too long since his debut with JBJ

wonder what kind of music he'll sing

