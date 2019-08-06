VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) relaxes in neutral in 'Dimension' teaser images

VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) has revealed more teaser images for his solo debut release 'Dimension'.



In his latest teasers, VIINI relaxes in neutral with a camel top and jeans. As previously reported, Kwon Hyun Bin debuted as a model under YGK Plus and made his name known as a contestant on Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 2. Kwon Hyun Bin has been practicing and receiving training after the end of his promotions with JBJ.



'Dimension' will be released through YGX on August 19.



