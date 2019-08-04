VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) teases solo debut with steamy 'Dimension' photo teaser

Kwon Hyun Bin is getting closer to his solo debut!

The former rapper of project group JBJ released, who will make his comeback under the stage name 'VIINI,' dropped a new image teaser through his official social media accounts on August 4. In the image, he poses in a chest-revealing black blazer while surrounded by pink, purple, and white static. Across the front of the image is 'Dimension,' the name of his debut mini album.

Meanwhile, 'Dimension' will be released through YGX on August 19.



Stay tuned for more news about this exciting debut!





