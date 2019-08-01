T-ara's Jiyeon reassures fans after health concerns

Jiyeon reassured fans after health concerns sprang up surrounding the T-ara member.

At the August 1st press conference for the KBS drama 'I Wanna Hear Your Song', Jiyeon responded to concerns about her weightloss and overall health. She expressed, "I'm not thin because my health isn't good. I didn't diet to the extreme. I'm working hard exercising, and I work hard maintaining my weight as well."



She continued, "I'm not the type to gain weight, and I have a sensitive personality. I think that's why I lost weight. Many people saw my recent photo and thought my health was really bad, and I apologize for causing them worry. I'll work hard to gain some."



'I Wanna Hear Your Song' also starring Yeon Woo Jin, Kim Se Jung, and Song Jae Rim premieres on August 5 at 10PM KST.