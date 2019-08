Sunmi is gearing up for her comeback and will be releasing her track "Float Like A Butterfly" on August 27.

The popular star released an enigmatic moving teaser that is heightening anticipation from fans who are excited to see Sunmi return to the stage. All of Sunmi's previous teaser images have also focused on the butterfly motif and it's clear that she put in a lot of effort into her upcoming work as a writer and as an artist.

Check out the teaser below!