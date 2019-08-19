A netizen notices that L's goodbye letter was plagiarized from other idol letters



A netizen has discovered that L has plagiarized parts of his handwritten letter from previous letters written by other idols.

The INFINITE member recently wrote a letter to his fans after it was revealed that he would be leaving Woollim Entertainment. However, that letter contains sentences that are exactly the same from Seohyun's handwritten letter when members of Girls' Generation left SM Entertainment.

A netizen revealed the plagiarized parts in a tweet. The caption of the tweet reads: "Infinite L's letter... There are three sentences that are exactly the same as Seohyun's letter."





인피니트 엘 입장문.... 서현이 입장문이랑 문장이 아예 똑같은 게 세개나 됨. pic.twitter.com/zwFJODH1nX — 탱니토 (@taengnito) August 19, 2019

The netizen continued to find more plagiarized lines, stating "I found two more. There are 5 parts that are exactly the same. Isn't it considered plagiarism if at least 6 vocabulary words are the same?"





2개 더 찾음.. 총 5부분 똑같다. 6단어 이상 똑같이 나열되면 표절로 처리되지 않나 보통. pic.twitter.com/q2XVkBuXOr — 탱니토 (@taengnito) August 19, 2019

The netizen also find similarities in L's letter to a previous B.A.P disbandment letter as well, stating "He used parts from B.A.P's letter as well."





+)BAP 멤버 입장문에서도 갖다 썼다고 합니다 pic.twitter.com/fCk0LOqYLN — 탱니토 (@taengnito) August 19, 2019

"He used After School's Kaeun, Infinite's Hoya, AOA's Yookyung's letters as well... it keeps adding. I think I need to make a separate page for this."





++) 애프터스쿨 가은,인피니트 호야, AOA 유경 입장문도 가져다 썼다고...계속 추가되네...진짜 참고문헌 페이지 따로 써야겠는데.. pic.twitter.com/Tkd2Jsc3G5 — 탱니토 (@taengnito) August 19, 2019

What do you think of this situation? Do you think L plagiarized his letter?