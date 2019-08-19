A netizen notices that L's goodbye letter was plagiarized from other idol letters

A netizen has discovered that L has plagiarized parts of his handwritten letter from previous letters written by other idols.
The INFINITE member recently wrote a letter to his fans after it was revealed that he would be leaving Woollim Entertainment. However, that letter contains sentences that are exactly the same from Seohyun's handwritten letter when members of Girls' Generation left SM Entertainment.
A netizen revealed the plagiarized parts in a tweet. The caption of the tweet reads: "Infinite L's letter... There are three sentences that are exactly the same as Seohyun's letter."
The netizen continued to find more plagiarized lines, stating "I found two more. There are 5 parts that are exactly the same. Isn't it considered plagiarism if at least 6 vocabulary words are the same?"
The netizen also find similarities in L's letter to a previous B.A.P disbandment letter as well, stating "He used parts from B.A.P's letter as well."
"He used After School's Kaeun, Infinite's Hoya, AOA's Yookyung's letters as well... it keeps adding. I think I need to make a separate page for this."
What do you think of this situation? Do you think L plagiarized his letter?
