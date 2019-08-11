Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

3

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Sulli shares a friendly moment with IU & Yeo Jin Goo after her cameo appearance on 'Hotel Del Luna'

AKP STAFF

Sulli, IU, and Yeo Jin Goo put on a big smile on set for 'Hotel Del Luna'.

On August 11, tvN aired the 10th episode of 'Hotel Del Luna' where Sulli was featured as a celebrity cameo. After the broadcast, both Sulli and IU's character Jang Man Wol's official Instagram posted behind-the-scenes photos of the two posing as near-besties on set. Actor Yeo Jin Goo also appeared in a posts where Sulli supported both leads of the drama.

View this post on Instagram

장만월 구찬성 호텔델루나

A post shared by 설리가진리 (Sulli) (@jelly_jilli) on

View this post on Instagram

호텔델루나 만쉐이~!

A post shared by 설리가진리 (Sulli) (@jelly_jilli) on

View this post on Instagram

지은이랑 지은이랑 🥰

A post shared by 설리가진리 (Sulli) (@jelly_jilli) on

View this post on Instagram

귀한 집,귀한 딸 #호텔델루나 #정지은

A post shared by 장만월 (@fullmoon.long) on

It has been reported that IU had personally asked Sulli to make this guest appearance as a close friend. Previously, Sulli had been active as an actress several times, with her 2017 film 'Real' being her last appearance.

Have you watched the latest episode that includes Sulli's appearance?

  1. Sulli
  2. IU
  3. Yeo Jin Goo
0 2,267 Share 57% Upvoted
X1
X1 reveals concept photos for Kim Yo Han
5 hours ago   3   2,532
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel Moves Out Of His UN Village Home
15 hours ago   28   27,143

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND