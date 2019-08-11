Sulli shares a friendly moment with IU & Yeo Jin Goo after her cameo appearance on 'Hotel Del Luna'

Sulli, IU, and Yeo Jin Goo put on a big smile on set for 'Hotel Del Luna'.

On August 11, tvN aired the 10th episode of 'Hotel Del Luna' where Sulli was featured as a celebrity cameo. After the broadcast, both Sulli and IU's character Jang Man Wol's official Instagram posted behind-the-scenes photos of the two posing as near-besties on set. Actor Yeo Jin Goo also appeared in a posts where Sulli supported both leads of the drama.

It has been reported that IU had personally asked Sulli to make this guest appearance as a close friend. Previously, Sulli had been active as an actress several times, with her 2017 film 'Real' being her last appearance.

Have you watched the latest episode that includes Sulli's appearance?