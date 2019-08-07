IU thanks Sulli for sending food cart to 'Hotel Del Luna' set

IU thanked Sulli for sending a food cart to the 'Hotel Del Luna' set.



Fans were happy to see IU and Sulli's friendship is still going strong as on August 7, IU posted the below photos on Instagram along with the message, "Because of you, our team felt full throughout our evening filming! Thank you so much, Jinri," calling Sulli by her actual name.



In the photos, IU can be seen crouching next to a banner that states, "The dongseng you want to prepare a meal for has come to feed her unni!"





Have you been watching 'Hotel Del Luna'?

