Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

47

16

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 hours ago

IU thanks Sulli for sending food cart to 'Hotel Del Luna' set

AKP STAFF

IU thanked Sulli for sending a food cart to the 'Hotel Del Luna' set.

Fans were happy to see IU and Sulli's friendship is still going strong as on August 7, IU posted the below photos on Instagram along with the message, "Because of you, our team felt full throughout our evening filming! Thank you so much, Jinri," calling Sulli by her actual name.

In the photos, IU can be seen crouching next to a banner that states, "The dongseng you want to prepare a meal for has come to feed her unni!" 

Have you been watching 'Hotel Del Luna'?

  1. Sulli
  2. IU
  3. HOTEL DEL LUNA
6 6,420 Share 75% Upvoted

2

Gold_Chilli205 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

IU is such a sweet lady. 😇

Share

1

Rin8991177 pts 19 hours ago 2
19 hours ago

I'm really tempted to start watching Hotel De Luna but I'm afraid of the ending. I can't take it if it's too sad. But honestly seeing clips of it on Insta just wow, it looks promising and IU looks sooo beautiful!

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

UP10TION
UP10TION reveal starry schedule for comeback!
19 minutes ago   0   706
SHINee, Taemin
SHINee's Taemin drops 'Famous' performance MV
33 minutes ago   1   621
The Rose
The Rose go on a search in 'Red' MV teaser
35 minutes ago   0   331

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND