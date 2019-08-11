Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Han Chae Young reveals that her son finds another female celebrity prettier than his mother

Han Chae Young has revealed her son's crush.

On the August 11th episode of 'My Ugly Duckling', actress Han Chae Young talked about her 7-year-old son. She revealed that his son like to look through her mobile phone, where he can find a lot of photos that she has taken with her close friend and colleague, Hong Jin Young.

"I have a lot of photos in my phone of (Hong) Jin Young and me. Jin Young is really pretty. We used to record 'Unnies' Slam Dunk 2' together," began Han Chae Young. "Seeing those photos, my son said, 'What? This noona is pretty!'"

She continued, "I was so startled, and said, 'Noona? No, she's not a Noona. More like an Auntie.' Jin Young and I are only a few years apart. But, my son would call the aunt next to his mom, 'noona'. He was only 5-years-old then, too."

When she concluded that her son found Hong Jin Young prettier than his own mother, MC Shin Dong Yeob joked and added, "Wow, that kid knows very well."

