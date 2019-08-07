IU's Instagram for 'Hotel Del Luna' character gets unexpectedly popular

IU's Instagram account for her 'Hotel Del Luna' character Jang Man Wol has become unexpectedly popular!



The singer and actor started the account on July 13, and on August 7, IU posted a new photo with the message, "When I was away from social media, we surpassed 300,000 followers." IU has been editing the Instagram account as Jang Man Wol, writing, "The hotel is moving. Temporarily on break," after her character moved the hotel in the drama series.



Other cast members and staff from the drama are also participating, including male lead Yeo Jin Goo.



Check out IU's Jang Man Wol Instagram account below! Have you been watching 'Hotel Del Luna'?