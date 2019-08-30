Paul Kim and NCT's Jaehyun hang out at night and wonder where Johnny is?

Singer-songwriter Paul Kim and NCT's Jaehyun hung out together.

For old time's sake, the two musicians hung out at night, with a photo update for fans by Paul Kim. He wrote on his personal Instagram, "Did we just have a connection right night night?! #JaeD #WhereIsJohnD*"

Judging by the caption, it is also possible that the two male singers met by chance at night. "John D" is a nickname for 'Johnny DJ', for NCT's Johnny when he was also a DJ for the SBS radio program 'NCT's Night Night'.

In the photos, Paul Kim and Jaehyun are wearing their casual clothes and a hat, possibly not to attract attention from the public at night.

Do you miss 'NCT's Night Night' with Paul Kim?

(*The phrase is a rhyming pun with 'did we connect' and 'night' connecting together in phonetic Korean.)