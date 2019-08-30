Kim Soo Hyun to make guest appearance in final episode of 'Hotel Del Luna'

Actor Kim Soo Hyun has been confirmed to make a guest appearance on 'Hotel Del Luna'.

On August 30, tvN informed media authorities that Kim Soo Hyun has followed through with his promise with IU to appear on the drama as a guest actor. Sulli's appearance, another close friend of IU's, had also created buzz on media just a few weeks ago. Kim Soo Hyun, who was even spotted gifting a coffee cart on set for the drama, will make an appearance in series's final episode.

In this case, not only does Kim Soo Hyun share a friendship with IU, but he is also good friends with actor Yeo Jin Goo and PD Oh Choong Hwan. Through the dramas 'My Love From the Star', 'Dream High', 'Producer', and 'Moon Embracing the Sun', the actor had harbored tight relations with these individuals.

The identity of Kim Soo Hyun's character in 'Hotel Del Luna' will only be revealed through the episode. This final episode of 'Hotel Del Luna' will air this Sunday, on September 1. Will you tune into the finale?

