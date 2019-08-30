Netizens LOL at MONSTA X's meme for 'idol group dorm life: dream vs. reality'

Netizens are laughing at a meme of MONSTA X.

A fan of MONSTA X took two different shots of the members to explain the theme of: "idol group dorm life, dream vs. reality". In the first screenshot of MONSTA X, the boys are dressed up in cute animal pajamas for a special show, all lined up in a single row with adorable plushy pillows above them. This shot would be the ideal "dream" form of how one might imagine a boy group's peaceful dorm life.



In the second shot, the dream is overturned by "reality", as seen below. The boys are wearing their ultra-comfy clothes, in their natural forms and unkempt hairstyles!

Some netizen comments include: "the first shot looks too well-controlled for them lol", "it looks like the boys just got out of the shower and had a drink or two in the second shot haha".

Which image of MONSTA X do you prefer, or are you most familiar with?