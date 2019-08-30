Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

7

2

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa pulls off another bold look with hip-slung jeans at airport

AKP STAFF

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa made headlines for her fashion statement.

On August 30, MAMAMOO members showed up at the airport to fly Jakarta for a 'V Live Heartbeat' event. At the airport, each member flaunted their unique styles, with Hwa Sa's outfit gaining attention for the bold choice in jeans. 

Labeled as the "hip-slung look" by some, Hwa Sa's outfit consists of her wearing her jeans low, with zippers unzipped and letting the garment underneath show. Although many questioned whether the garment was her "underwear", the item was later revealed to be new bike shorts from Alexander Wang.

Comments from netizens spanned from negative and doubtful to supportive and inspirational; some criticized Hwa Sa for apparently "wearing items only for the attention" while others praised Hwa Sa for her "liberating choices and distinctiveness". 

Meanwhile, some netizens also commented, "I wouldn't wear it myself but it looks hip and pretty", "Hwa Sa can pull it off, so that's fine, but I hope that doesn't become the next trend..."

What do you think of this outfit?

  1. MAMAMOO
  2. Hwa Sa
1 3,736 Share 78% Upvoted

2

DTRT7,618 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

That's a very 90's look. lol

Share
YoonA, Suzy
Who wore it Better? Suzy vs. YoonA
4 hours ago   9   5,119
CLC
CLC reveals first lyric spoilers for 'Devil'
9 hours ago   14   4,603
BTS, Jin
BTS Jin’s Adorable Kiss on the Cheek
21 hours ago   10   14,919
YoonA, Suzy
Who wore it Better? Suzy vs. YoonA
4 hours ago   9   5,119

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND