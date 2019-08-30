MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa pulls off another bold look with hip-slung jeans at airport

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa made headlines for her fashion statement.
On August 30, MAMAMOO members showed up at the airport to fly Jakarta for a 'V Live Heartbeat' event. At the airport, each member flaunted their unique styles, with Hwa Sa's outfit gaining attention for the bold choice in jeans.
Labeled as the "hip-slung look" by some, Hwa Sa's outfit consists of her wearing her jeans low, with zippers unzipped and letting the garment underneath show. Although many questioned whether the garment was her "underwear", the item was later revealed to be new bike shorts from Alexander Wang.
Comments from netizens spanned from negative and doubtful to supportive and inspirational; some criticized Hwa Sa for apparently "wearing items only for the attention" while others praised Hwa Sa for her "liberating choices and distinctiveness".
Meanwhile, some netizens also commented, "I wouldn't wear it myself but it looks hip and pretty", "Hwa Sa can pull it off, so that's fine, but I hope that doesn't become the next trend..."
What do you think of this outfit?
