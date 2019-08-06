Oh Jung Yeon reveals her thoughts after Kangta's cheating scandal + says she won't forget the words of encouragement

Announcer Oh Jung Yeon has been involved in the middle of Kangta's cheating scandal when she made an Instagram post that strongly implied that he had cheated on her in the past.

On August 6, Oh Jung Yeon uploaded another post to her Instagram stating:

"Many people have seen my previous post over the past two days so I'm going to let it go. I want to fill this space with positive words rather than negative ones. I won't forget the messages and comments of encouragement."

She has since deleted the first post she originally made. Oh Jung Yeon was known to be a huge fan of Kangta's and had often alluded to her situation on various occasions in the past.

