A past clip of TWICE on 'Knowing Brothers' comes to light following Momo and Heechul dating rumors + netizens believe Nayeon was implying the two were dating

A past clip of TWICE's appearance on 'Knowing Brothers' is resurfacing after dating rumors broke out about Momo and Heechul

The clip, which originally aired in 2017, features a segment where Nayeon was asked to make an acrostic poem using one of the MC's names. Nayeon chose Heechul and began her poem with a mischievous expression by saying: 

"Heechul, I know the truth. Momo is..."


Heechul and Momo both wore expressions that seemed taken aback and alarmed. Heechul asked "surely you're not going to..." before Nayeon ended the poem by saying "Momo is a child."


Although both JYP and Label SJ have denied the rumors, netizens are coming to conclusions of their own after days of dating scandals engulfing the famous girl group. What do you think? 

Kirsty_Louise 1 day ago
1 day ago

Heechul and Momo are like a running joke on Knowing Brothers though. It's been the case ever since she first went on. Heechul is close to loads of female idols, I really don't think too much should be read in to this.

29

nq1627 1 day ago
1 day ago

not sure what the point of this article is when both sides already denied that they were dating...

