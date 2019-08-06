A past clip of TWICE on 'Knowing Brothers' comes to light following Momo and Heechul dating rumors + netizens believe Nayeon was implying the two were dating

A past clip of TWICE's appearance on 'Knowing Brothers' is resurfacing after dating rumors broke out about Momo and Heechul.

The clip, which originally aired in 2017, features a segment where Nayeon was asked to make an acrostic poem using one of the MC's names. Nayeon chose Heechul and began her poem with a mischievous expression by saying:

"Heechul, I know the truth. Momo is..."





Heechul and Momo both wore expressions that seemed taken aback and alarmed. Heechul asked "surely you're not going to..." before Nayeon ended the poem by saying "Momo is a child."







Although both JYP and Label SJ have denied the rumors, netizens are coming to conclusions of their own after days of dating scandals engulfing the famous girl group. What do you think?

