Ham So Won and Jin Hua seek professional help + told that arguing is negatively affecting their daughter

Ham So Won and Jin Hua are trying to solve their marital problems with professional help.

On the August 20 broadcast of 'Flavor of Wife', Dr. Oh Eun Young, a professional psychiatrist who is best known for her work with children, came to visit the couple to give them advice. However, even with the doctor present, the two continued to argue because Jin Hua didn't want to feed Hyejeong more snacks.

Ham So won stated that Jin Hua says no to everything to a point where it's extreme, while Jin Hua responded defensively, saying that he could worry about his child if he wanted to.

After watching the couple for a while, the doctor stated that "Hyejeong's temperament is very sensitive. If her parents keep arguing with each other while making loud noises, it will have a negative effect on her." Both parents appeared to have concerned expressions after hearing this.



Do you think the couple will work out their issues?