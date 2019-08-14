MONSTA X enter Billboard's 'Pop Songs Airplay Chart' with 'Who Do U Love?' feat. French Montana!

MONSTA X have just made their debut on Billboard's 'Pop Songs Airplay Chart' for the week of August 17!

The 'Pop Songs Airplay Chart' measures each song's weekly plays on U.S. radio stations, and the boys of MONSTA X entered the chart at #39 this week with their single "Who Do U Love?" feat. French Montana. Other K-Pop artists who have ranked on the 'Pop Songs Airplay Chart' include Psy and BTS.

According to Billboard, "Who Do U Love?" recorded approximately 67 plays on 'Radio Disney', 40 plays on 'Sirius XM Venus', and 28 plays on stations like 'WBBM-FM', 'B96 Chicago', etc. Meanwhile, MONSTA X recently wrapped up a successful world tour show in Los Angeles, also attending the '2019 Teen Choice Music Awards'.

