Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

7

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MONSTA X enter Billboard's 'Pop Songs Airplay Chart' with 'Who Do U Love?' feat. French Montana!

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X have just made their debut on Billboard's 'Pop Songs Airplay Chart' for the week of August 17!

The 'Pop Songs Airplay Chart' measures each song's weekly plays on U.S. radio stations, and the boys of MONSTA X entered the chart at #39 this week with their single "Who Do U Love?" feat. French Montana. Other K-Pop artists who have ranked on the 'Pop Songs Airplay Chart' include Psy and BTS

According to Billboard, "Who Do U Love?" recorded approximately 67 plays on 'Radio Disney', 40 plays on 'Sirius XM Venus', and 28 plays on stations like 'WBBM-FM', 'B96 Chicago', etc. Meanwhile, MONSTA X recently wrapped up a successful world tour show in Los Angeles, also attending the '2019 Teen Choice Music Awards'. 

  1. MONSTA X
0 649 Share 46% Upvoted
Krystal
Krystal says she no longer wants to sing or dance
9 hours ago   75   128,012
Krystal
Krystal says she no longer wants to sing or dance
9 hours ago   75   128,012

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND